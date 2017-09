A Cromane film producer’s documentary is to be screened at the Venice Film Festival.

Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly was previously nominated for an Oscar.

Fodhla co-produced ‘My Generation’ in which Michael Caine narrates his personal journey through 1960s London, featuring figures such as The Beatles, Twiggy, and The Rolling Stones.

The film is to be screened tonight at the internationally renowned film festival.