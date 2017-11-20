Cromane Advance In Munster Junior B Football Championship

Munster Junior B Football 1/4 Final

Cromane 0-10 Banner, Ennis 0-5 (report provided by Cromane)

A very rusty first half saw us lead 0-6 to 0-3 at the break. We started well and led 0-2 to no score after 5 minutes with two points from play, courtesy of Sean O’Sullivan after 15 seconds and Donnchadh Walsh. Banner replied and levelled after eight minutes with points from Darra Walsh (free) and Johnny Martin. The score was still level after 15 minutes, 0-3 apiece, after a Sean O’Sullivan point from play was answered by another Walsh free for the Banner. We owned possession in the second quarter but failed to turn it into scores but points from Sean O’Sullivan (a free) and two from play courtesy of Finbar Casey and Micheál Shaughnessy left us ahead at the break 0-6 to 0-3.

Again, we started well and a Darren Houlihan free – after he was fouled – put us four up. The game then spiralled downwards in quality with neither side playing great football. These games at this time of year are real slogs and the second half was just that. With 10 left we went six up (0-9 to 0-3) with further points from Mikey Houlihan and a Sean O’Sullivan free. The Banner kept pushing and finished the stronger adding two further Darra Walsh frees before Mikey ended the day’s scoring with our final point in injury time. Our backs take the plaudits today as they restricted our opponents to just one point from play. We now meet the Tipperary champions, Cashel King Cormacs, back in Knockaderry in three weeks’ time (Sunday, December 10).

Scorers: S O’Sullivan 0-4 (0-2 free), M Houlihan 0-2, D Houlihan (free), D Walsh, F Casey, M Shaughnessy 0-1.

Cromane team: Paudie McCarthy; Seán Teahan, Eoghan Walsh, Stephen Foley; Brendan Foley, John Michael Foley, Liam Teahan; Donnchadh Walsh, Darren Houlihan; Finbar Casey, Mikey Houlihan, Shane Ahern; Micheál Shaughnessy, Seán O’Sullivan, Danny Shea. Subs: Matt Colborne for Danny Shea 40th minute, Danny O’Connor for Stephen Foley 50th minute, Cian O’Keeffe for Shane Ahern 55th minute, Paudie McMahon, Emmet Casey, Paul Patrick O’Sullivan, Martin Sweeney. Patrick Moroney, Jason Clifford, Ian Costello.