Criticism at lack of consultation on Killarney asylum seeker plan

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says there has been no consultation locally in relation to a plan to house asylum seekers in Killarney.

The Department of Justice has confirmed Linden House, which was formerly used as a direct provision centre, has been refurbished and will become home to 55 asylum seekers, all believed to be male, in the coming days.

This is in response to a notable increase in applications for International Protection.

Fianna Fail Cllr Niall Kelleher has major concerns about the plan:

Meanwhile, the Irish Immigrant Support Centre, Nasc, says the lack of consultation is a concern and that lessons haven’t been learned from the resettlement of asylum seekers in Roscommon.

Jennifer DeWan from Nasc says it is a shame that this hasn’t happened: