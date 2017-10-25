Crime in Kerry on the rise

Crime in the county is on the rise.

Figures revealed at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting show there were increases in all categories of crime, including property crime and criminal damage and public order.

The Chief Superintendent for Kerry, Tom Myers, revealed all types of crime have increased in the year-to-date, up to August 31st.

The number of property crimes in the period reached 847, a 15% increase on the same period in 2016.

There was a minor change in the number of instances of criminal damage and public order, up 1% to 1107.

Crimes involving drugs or offensive weapons saw the biggest percentage increase, with 454 instances recorded in 2017, up 43% from the previous year.

There were 391 crimes against the person recorded up to August 31st this year, representing an increase of 5%.