Crime is on the increase in Kerry.

Figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting reveal three of the four categories of crime measured in the county increased during the first quarter of 2018, when compared to the same time last year.

278 incidents of property crime were recorded during the first three months of this year, up three from 2017.

There was a 14% increase in crimes against the person, up to 128 offences on last year.

Criminal damage and public order offences also increased this year, up 45 to 367.

One category of crime did reveal a short-term decline; drug and offensive weapon incidents are down 16 to 126, representing an 11% drop on 2017 figures.