Gardai are investigating an incident where the crib in the Square in Tralee was vandalised and the baby Jesus figure taken.

The incident happened between 11.30 last night and 7 o’clock this morning.

The baby Jesus figure has since been located and Gardai are carrying out a technical examination.

The Crib was also vandalised on two separate occasions last year.

Anyone who saw the incident and has any information is asked to contact the Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300.