Two west Kerry students have received credit union education bursaries towards their third level education.

Comhar Creidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne awarded Ballyferriter students Jaic Ó Grifín from Baile Bhóithín and Faolán Dáibháis from Riasc with the bursaries.

Both are past pupils of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and receive €1,500 each towards their third level education.

Kerry footballer Paul Geaney presented the students with their bursaries at Comhar Creidmheasa offices in Dingle.