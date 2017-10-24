Creative mentoring partnership project for arts festivals currently underway

A creative mentoring project for arts festivals is currently underway as a partnership between Kerry, Cork City and Cork County Local Authorities.

The project, which is funded by the Arts Council’s Invitation to Collaborate fund, is designed to provide practical guidance and strategic support to each festival through creative mentoring.

The project includes, among others, the Listowel Writers’ Week, KFest in Killorglin and the Cork Folk Festival.

The goal of the programme is to assist each festival to develop its creative approach to programming, to realise artistic ambition and increase audience engagement.