Creative Ireland Kerry calls for applications for community projects and initiatives

Creative Ireland Kerry is calling for applications for community projects and initiatives.

They’ll take applications from communities, creative practitioners and organisations.

The community must benefit from the project directly and the project must be creative in nature.

Award sums will vary in value, but a fund of €20,000 has been made available for the scheme.

Information on the scheme is available through the Arts Office at Kerry County Council and is also online at www.kerrycoco.ie

The closing date for receipt of applications is 1pm on 19th April 2018.

Forms will be available from Wednesday 21st March.