Creation of Munster Technological University moves closer

It’s believed that the Institute of Technology in Tralee could become part of the country’s second technological university.

It follows a recommendation by experts sent to the Higher Education Authority in relation to the proposed merger of Dublin, Blanchardstown and Tallaght Institutes of Technology which could lead to the establishment of the first such university.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said that he plans to communicate his decision later this month.





It’s believed that the next application to be considered by the Minister will be from IT Tralee and Cork IT for a Munster Technological University.