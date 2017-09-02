Creamary car-park in Kenmare closed as flooding precaution

The Creamary car park in Kenmare has been closed to the public and an emergency number has been put in place in light of an orange rainfall warning issued by Met Éireann.

Kerry County Council has assessed the weather situation and the heaviest of the rainfall is predicted over high ground on the Iveragh and Dingle peninsula and may result in localised heavy accumulations.

Kerry County Council has implemented it’s severe weather plan in these areas.

As a precautionary measure the Creamary car park in Kenmare has been closed to the public and an emergency number has been put in place.

The number is 066- 7183866 but property owners have been asked to contact the Council on this number for flooding emergencies only.

The Council also wish to advise motorists to exercise caution on the roads this evening and tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann issued an ORANGE weather warning for Kerry, with heavy rainfall forecast until 3 am Sunday morning.