Crashroads | Crossroads| Kerry ETB Training Course

This feature is about a car accident that occurred roughly twenty years ago.

Three friends and I were having a kick around on the beach in Banna and as we went travelling back to Tralee, Mike turned around and noticed I didn’t have my seatbelt on.

Five minutes later we encountered a car overtaking a cyclist, the car was on our side of the road.

It was split second reaction from Bernard that saved us from impact but in doing so, we ended up flying through the air.

The car did two full flips before landing on the wheels and we survived, the other car and the cyclist didn’t come back to see if we were alive or dead.

It’s a constant reminder of how careful people should be, on an ever increasingly dangerous road.