A crash has taken place on the main N69 Tralee to Listowel road near Pope’s Cross.

The Crash involving a motorcycle and a car took place just before two o’clock.

Emergency services attended the scene and one man was brought to University Hospital Kerry where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Due to an oil spill on the road Gardai are directing traffic from Tralee to Listowel through Abbeydorney.

Traffic going from Listowel to Tralee is operating as normal.