A crash has taken place in Killarney.

The incident took place at around 12.30 this afternoon on the Main N22 road at the turn off to Ballycasheen road.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a campervan.





Emergency services attended the scene and Injuries are not known at this time.

The incident is already adding to delays in the area in what is a busy day for Killarney with the Munster semi-final taking place and BikeFest.