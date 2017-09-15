N70 Kenmare to Sneem road closed following crash between lorry and bus

1pm

A helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a crash in south Kerry.

A lorry and a bus crashed between Tahilla and Parknasilla before 12 noon; the N70 Kenmare to Sneem road is closed on that stretch and will be for the next two hours.

Gardaí, HSE emergency ambulance, and Kerry County Fire Service are on scene, and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) has also been tasked to the scene to assist with a casualty.

Gardaí say there are a number of injuries.

Traffic management is in place and a tow truck is en route to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

12.40pm

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and are asked not to obstruct emergency personnel entering or exiting the collision site.

12.16pm

The N70 Kenmare to Sneem road is now closed following a crash involving a lorry and a bus.

Gardaí, HSE emergency ambulance and Kerry County Fire Service are on scene between the townland of Tahilla and Parknasilla.

The road is closed and Gardaí are putting traffic management in place.

Gardaí are advising motorists to expect delays on all approaches and to avoid the area.

12 noon

Emergency services are responding to a collision involving a lorry and a bus on the N70 Kenmare to Sneem Road.

Gardaí say caution is advised on that route; delays are possible.