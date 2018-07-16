Crash between Cahersiveen and Waterville

By
radiokerrynews
-

There’s been a crash between Cahersiveen and Waterville at the Portmagee junction involving a motorcyle and car.
The road isn’t closed but there are traffic delays.
Killarney gardaí say the collision occured around 2.30pm.
It’s not clear at this stage how many people are involved.

