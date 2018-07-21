CPO for South Kerry Greenway lands may be published shortly

Transport Minister Shane Ross along with Junior Minister and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin have published a National Greenway Strategy.

It sets out the economic importance of greenways while emphasising the need for consultation with landowners and minimising the impact on landholdings.

Kerry County Council has welcomed the move saying it will inform the future development of greenway projects in the county.





It is understood the Compulsory Purchase Order for the lands needed for the proposed south Kerry Greenway will be published shortly; the local authority maintains it had no option but to CPO the land needed as agreement couldn’t be reached with all landowners.

Some of the 197 landowners, while in favour of the project in principle, are against the CPO and the proposed route linking Renard to Glenbeigh.

Meanwhile, farming organisations have again acknowledged the economic benefit of the project but have hit out at the use of CPO for the necessary lands.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney says the threat of CPO must be removed by Kerry County Council and co-design with landowners needs to be fostered.

ICSA Rural Development Chair Seamus Sherlock said Minister Ross must understand that adverse impacts on farming operations are not acceptable adding that no amount of scone sales will mitigate the disaster of severing a farm in two.