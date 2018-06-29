Court hears witness didn’t recognise life-long neighbour due to injuries received in alleged Castleisland assault

A witness says he didn’t recognise his neighbour, the victim of an alleged assault in Castleisland, because the injuries were so significant.

Tralee Circuit Court heard evidence in the trial of Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, who is facing two charges arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

A co-accused, Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing a charge of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same alleged incident.

Michael Barry told the court he was the first person to arrive at the scene of the alleged assault at approximately 5:30 AM.

He says the alleged victim was covered in blood and unresponsive at the time.

Mr Barry claims he didn’t know where the blood was coming from as there were so many wounds on the victim’s face.

Barrister Roisin Lacey asked Mr Barry if he recognised the victim; he said, at the time, he did not.

However, he later learned the alleged victim was his neighbour.

Earlier, a statement read out on behalf of Cian Broderick, relative of a co-accused, claimed Sean Lane had returned to his own house on the morning of the incident and, following a brief conversation, allegedly said: “He had a knife, Mom, what was I supposed to do?”

Mr Broderick also claimed the complainant swung a golf club three times at Mr Lane before the accused reacted.

The trial continues this morning in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell.