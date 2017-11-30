Court hears publican sold drugs to help keep Tralee bar open

A court has heard how a publican sold drugs to help keep a Tralee bar open.

49-year-old John Wynne of The Osbourne, Edward Street, Tralee pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis resin for the purpose of sale or supply on January 30th 2016.

Members of the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit caught Mr Wynne red handed creating individual deals in the flat over the bar; he told Gardai the profits from drug dealing were used to prop up the bar, which has since closed.

The drugs had a street value of over €2,669.

Judge Thomas O’Donnell asked for a probation report to be prepared on the accused and adjourned the case until January 15th.