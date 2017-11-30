Court hears man drove on main Kerry to Limerick road at 200 kilometres per hour

A man who drove at 200 kilometres per hour on the main Castleisland to Limerick road while trying to evade Gardai will be sentenced next year.

21-year-old Alan O’Flaherty of Moybella, Lisselton pleaded guilty to 12 charges under road traffic legislation including endangerment and six counts of dangerous driving at locations in Kerry and West Limerick on March 9th 2016 at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

The court heard Alan O’Flaherty was detected by Gardai in an unmarked patrol car while they were on a speed check point at Glounsharoon at 3 o’clock in the afternoon travelling at 140 kilometres per hour in his green Honda Civic.

In the pursuit that followed over 15 minutes both on the main road and on local and narrow country roads Gardai noted Mr O’Flaherty travelling at speeds over 200 kilometres per hour; the court heard the Gardai were trying to gain ground but the patrol car was hitting its top speed.

Mr O’Flaherty also overtook vehicles as he drove on the incorrect side of the road.

The court heard Gardai failed to stop the accused twice and decided to stop the pursuit as Mr O’Flaherty showed no regard for himself or anyone else on the road.

He was later identified using the number plate on the car, which he had bought for around €1,500 on the same day.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted in all his time on the bench this was one of the most outrageous performances he has ever come across.

He adjourned the case until January 15th next when a date will be set for sentencing.