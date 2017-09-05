Court hears Kerry childminder “lost it” with 18-month-old she assaulted

The 38-year-old childminder, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the child, was brought before Killarney District Court on a single charge of assault under the Children’s Act (2001) on May 12th last to which she entered a guilty plea.

A court has heard how it appeared a Kerry woman was biting the face of an 18-month-old child in her care as she couldn’t stop the boy crying.

Seargeant Kieran O’Connell told the court a post woman called to deliver mail on the day in question and when she arrived at the door she heard terrible screaming.

Looking through the glass panel of the door she saw the accused woman with the child pinned against the wall in the hall, her face was up against the child’s as if she was biting it.

The post woman banged on the glass, the accused answered with the child in her arms who was crying hysterically; the woman told her she couldn’t stop the child from crying.

The post woman then contacted the child’s mother who collected the toddler and sought medical attention.

The court heard the child suffered no facial wounds but had bruising.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client, who is a mother of young children herself, was extremely sorry and had just “lost it” and couldn’t explain why.

Mr O’Connell said the crying of the child just seemed to get inside his client’s head, her life has come to a halt, he said, adding that she is attending counselling.

The woman has no previous convictions.

Judge James O’Connor ordered the woman to pay €5,000 to the court for the benefit of child and €1,000 for the mother.

The woman was remanded on continuing bail until the December 5th sitting of Killarney District Court.