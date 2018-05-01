Court hears evidence from man first to come across fatal Kerry crash

Tralee Circuit Court has heard how the first person who arrived on the scene of a fatal car accident in Scartaglin discovered the body of a 14-year-old.

24-year-old Sarah O’Connell from Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork, is charged with careless driving causing death, following a single car collision which occurred in Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

She’s pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that Sarah O’Connell was driving from Mallow to Scartaglin on the evening of June 15th, when the car in which she was travelling left the R577 Road, mounted a small low bank and ended up in a field.

Peter Madden, who was the first to arrive on the scene, told the court he saw the accused sitting on the side of the road at approximately 11:30 pm.

She was in a distressed state and told him her friend was still in the field.

When he went into the field, he found a toddler safe in the backseat of Ms O’Connell’s car; however, she told him there was another occupant in the car unaccounted for.

The court heard Mr Madden continued his search, along with two teenage boys and their mother, who’d also come upon the incident.

With the help of a flashlight, they found the body of 14-year-old Kaitlin Taylor among a herd of cows, a short distance from the car.

Their attempts to resuscitate her failed.

The trial continues tomorrow in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Patrick Meghen.