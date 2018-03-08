Court hears charge of attempted murder may be sought in Castleisland assault case

A charge of attempted murder may be sought in the case of an alleged serious assault in Castleisland.

24-year-old Seán Lane, of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland is charged with assault causing harm, and with producing a baseball bat in the course of a fight, in an incident at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on Sunday January 14th.

At yesterday’s sitting of Tralee District Court, the court heard a charge of attempted murder may yet be sought in the case.

At 5.30am on Sunday, January 14th, a seriously injured man in his 20s was found lying in the street by neighbours in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

It’s alleged two people goaded the man to come out of his house – the court heard he came out with a golf club – but then suffered multiple wounds by baseball bat. The alleged victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital.

At yesterday’s sitting of Tralee District Court Sergeant Ernie Henderson said while the details of the case weren’t complex, they were comprehensive, and the State is awaiting direction from the DPP.

Sergeant Henderson said more serious charges may be considered, such as attempted murder, and they were awaiting the neurologist’s report – which should be ready by next week.

Solicitor David Ramsey said there had been a significant delay of seven weeks for the defendant, who’s been in continuing custody. Judge David Waters remanded the defendant to the March 21st sitting of Tralee District Court, noting the reasons for the delay.