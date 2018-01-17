Court hears Castleisland assault victim unlikely to make full, if any, recovery

A man seriously assaulted in Castleisland last weekend is in a critical condition, and is unlikely to make a full, if any, recovery.

24-year-old Sean Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland appeared before Tralee District Court today charged in relation to the offence; he was remanded in custody.

A second man, a 19-year-old, was arrested Sunday night but was released without charge, with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Last Sunday morning at 5.30, a man in his 20s was found by neighbours badly-injured, lying in the street in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, and Tralee District Court today heard the man underwent major brain surgery at Cork University Hospital, is in a critical condition, and is unlikely to make a full, if any, recovery.

24-year-old Sean Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland appeared in court today charged with a Section 2 assault, and with producing a baseball bat during the course of the fight.

Detective Sgt Ernie Henderson, who objected to bail on behalf of the state, said it’s anticipated more serious charges will be preferred on the accused.

He told the court it’s alleged two people goaded the victim to come out of his house at 5.20am on the 14th of January – the man came out with a golf club; the victim then suffered multiple wounds by a baseball bat.

Detective Sgt Henderson said a number of items of evidence have already been gathered – CCTV images of the moments before and after the alleged assault, but not of the actual incident, as well as eye witness testimony.

Judge David Waters said given the serious nature of the assault, he couldn’t grant bail, and remanded Sean Lane in custody to appear at Tralee District Court again next Wednesday.