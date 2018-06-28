Court hears alleged victim of Castleisland assault received multiple brain injuries

Tralee Circuit Court has heard the alleged victim of an assault received multiple brain injuries.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, is facing two charges arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

A co-accused, Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing a charge of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same alleged incident.





During the opening address, Roisin Lacey SC told the jury it’s the prosecution’s case that during the early hours of January 14th three men were seen on CCTV approaching the home of the complainant.

It’s claimed stones were thrown at a property, from which the alleged victim later emerged carrying an implement.

The prosecution alleges Mr Lane, who had in his possession a baseball bat, and the victim became involved in a physical altercation, during which the accused is alleged to have caused serious harm.

Both Mr Lane and Mr Keane-Broderick deny the charges.

It’s claimed the complainant received numerous fractures to his body, face and skull during the course of the fight.

The prosecution adds the alleged victim received multiple brain injuries in the course of the fight and is not currently in a position to give direct evidence.