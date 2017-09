A court in Egypt has acquitted Ibrahim Halawa of all charges.

The verdict was announced at a court near Cairo this afternoon.

A verdict had been expected at the end of August, but the hearing was adjourned until today.

Mr Halawa (21), from Firhouse in Dublin, has been held in an Egyptian jail since his arrest during demonstrations against the ousting of president Mohammed Morsi in August 2013.

His mass trial – alongside hundreds of other defendants – was adjourned more than two dozen times.