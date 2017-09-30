County’s first completed SEAI Better Energy Community Project being marked in Killorglin

The first completed SEAI Better Energy Community Project is being marked in Killorglin today.

The Kerry Sustainable Energy Cooperative’s project will be celebrated in the Killorglin Family Resource Centre from 12 noon.

The cooperative aims to substitute the county’s reliance on imported and non-renewable energy with locally sourced and owned energy.

To date, a number of domestic and public buildings have been part of this project: non-domestic buildings in Tralee, Dingle, Killorglin, Castleisland and Ballybunnion have all received energy upgrades.