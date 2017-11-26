County working group established to focus on economic development in Kerry

Kerry County Council has established a working group focused on economic development in the county.

The group focuses on co-ordinating efforts between the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, IT Tralee and the Council.

Its co-ordinated approach has delivered a number of projects including the ‘Invest In Kerry’ promotion.

It also prioritised the establishment of two enterprise hubs under the South West Regional Action Plan – the Dingle E-Hub and the Sneem Digital Hub – both funded under Kerry County Council’s Town & Village Renewal Programme.