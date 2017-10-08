County Senior Hurling Final Ends In A Draw

Ballyduff and Lixnaw wil have to meet again to determine the 2017 Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior hurling champions.

A late Lixnaw point denied Ballyduff the title as the game finished 1-18 to 2-15.

Ballyduff had the opening score, a point, right from the throw-in but Lixnaw equalised less than one minute later. The first goal of the game arrived courtesy of Shane Conway after just 2 and a half minutes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lixnaw-goal.mp3

Ballyduff narrowed the gap with a 4th minute point but Lixnaw were soon 3 in front again. Two Padraig Boyle points brought Ballyduff to within 1 of Lixnaw before Ballyduff were awarded a 13th minute penalty, which was duly converted, putting them ahead 1-4 to 1-2 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ballyduff-pen-and-goal.mp3

The sides subsequently swapped points and Ballyduff were ahead 1-5 to 1-3 after 20 minutes. Lixnaw had the next two points to draw level but Ballyduff hit back with a point of their own from Padraig Boyle to nudge ahead again after 24 minutes. Again, Lixnaw responded and points from Mike and Shane Conway put them ahead before Ballyduff equalised to make it 1-7 apiece 5 minutes from half time.

Lixanw went a point in front on the 30 minute mark but Ballyduff equalised in added on time to leave it 1-8 apiece at the short whistle.

The sides swapped points at the start of the second period before Ballyduff went ahead by the minimum. As was the case in the first half there was an early goal in this period, Ballyduff the scorers this time out http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2nd-duffers-goal.mp3

Lixnaw’s Shane Conway had the next two points to make it 2-10 to 1-11 to Ballyduff six minutes into the half. Two minutes later the gap was down to 1 and it was level at 1-13 to 2-10 after 42 minutes. Ballyduff’s Jack Goulding pointed his side ahead at the 3/4 stage but Lixnaw hit back immediately through Mike Conway to restore parity once more. The sides proceeded to swap points again and were level at 2-12 to 1-5 entering the final 10 minutes. Ballyduff’s Padraig Boyle put over the next two points to give his side the advantage and Jack Goulding added to their tally to put them 3 ahead with 6 minutes to go.

Lixnaw pulled a point back with 4 minutes remaining and only a superb save in the Ballyduff goal stopped Lixnaw from going ahead http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/whatasave.mp3

Shane Conway pointed the subsequent 65 and the same player drew his side level in added on time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/equaliser.mp3

Lixnaw manager Mark Foley http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postmarkfoley.mp3

Ballyduff Chairman Liam Ross http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postliamross.mp3

Lixnaw player Fergus Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postfergusfitzmaurice.mp3

Ballyduff PRO Jack Harrington http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postjackpro.mp3

Radio Kerry analyst Seamie Sheehan reviews proceedings http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Seamie_analysis.mp3

The replay is next Sunday in Austin Stack Park, time TBC.