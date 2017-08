The Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 replay has been moved to Sunday.

St Brendans and Abbeydorney meet again in Austin Stack Park at 1.30.

The County Senior Hurling League Division 1 Final is to be played on Friday at the same venue, with Ballyduff and Kilmoyley in opposition from 6.30.

The Intermediate Hurling Championship Final, Kilgarvan v St Brendans, fixed for Sunday is off.