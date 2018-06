The draw is to be made today for Round 2 of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Round 2A will feature the Round 1 winners; Lixnaw, Ballyduff, Crotta O’Neills and Causeway.

Round 2B consists of the Round 1 losers; Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Ballyheigue and St.Brendan’s.





The draw will be live on Radio Kerry Sports at lunchtime.