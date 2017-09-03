County Senior Football League Final Day Review

Headlines from today:
Gaeltacht into final while Milltown Castlemaine beat Mitchels to set-up relegation play-off with St.Mary’s
Div 2-Waterville relegated
Div 3-Gneeveguilla and St.Senans must meet in relegation play-off
Div 4-Promotion play-off for Skellig R & Crokes
Div 5-Cromane v Rathmore for third promotion place
Div 1
1-16 Rathmore V Austin Stacks 2-10
2-12 Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Templenoe 2-14
0-15 St Mary’s V An Ghaeltacht 2-13
0-14 John Mitchel’s V Milltown/Castlemaine 2-14
6-22 Dr Crokes V Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-11
0-10 Castleisland Desmonds V Dingle 2-18
Div 2
2-10 Spa Killarney V Kilcummin 0-23
9-16 Kenmare V St Patrick’s Blennerville 2-13
2-10 Waterville Frank Caseys V Listry 0-13
1-10 Ardfert V Listowel Emmets 1-18
2-11 Glenflesk V Killarney Legion 4-18
Div 3
1-7 St Senan’s V Gneeveguilla 3-12; Timmy Sheehan reports
1-15 Ballydonoghue V St Michael’s-Foilmore 3-8
0-8 Annascaul V Laune Rangers 3-13
2-11 Fossa V Brosna 2-11
Div 4
1-12 Firies V Keel 0-17
0-10 Scartaglin V Lispole 2-14
1-13 Castlegregory V Dr Crokes 3-17
1-10 Skellig Rangers V Tarbert 0-8
0-9 Duagh V Renard 3-16
Div 5
1-13 Knocknagoshel V Tuosist 0-13
0-10 Asdee V Cordal 3-18
1-14 Rathmore V Ballyduff 1-10
0-4 Kilgarvan V Valentia 4-9
1-7 Moyvane V Cromane 1-13; Reporting is Tim Moynihan