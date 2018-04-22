County Senior Football League Division 1 Review

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-16 An Ghaeltacht 1-13

Templenoe 0-12 John Mitchel’s 1-9
Dr Crokes 2-12 Dingle 0-7
Spa Killarney 2-13 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-12
St Mary’s 1-8 Killarney Legion 0-8
Beaufort 1-12 Rathmore 2-9

