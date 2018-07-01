County Senior Football League Div 5 Review

Dingle Junior 4-16 Kerins O’Rahillys 2-6
Rathmore 0-19 Kilgarvan 1-15
Valentia 2-16 Moyvane 3-10
Asdee 0-15 Duagh 0-13
Churchill 5-17 Sneem/Derrynane 1-7

