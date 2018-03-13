County Senior Football League Div 5 Review

Austin Stacks 0-17; Kilgarvan 1-8

A very good first half performance, at the end of which they had eight points to spare (0-10 to 0-2), saw the home side obtain maximum points. Stacks had seven points on the board, all from play, before the visitors put over their first point in the 18th minute by Patrick O’Shea. Kilgarvan scored just once more before the break while Stacks added a further three which left them eight clear at half time (0-10 to 0-2).

Kilgarvan had a better start to the second half – scoring four points in the first ten minutes – two by Patrick O’Shea and one each by Connie Cremin and Gearóid Fennessy. But the Rock boys upped their performance again, and in the next twenty minutes held the opposition to just one more point, while they added a further six points to leave them ten points clear (0-17 to 0-7) as the game went in to added time. In the closing minutes Kilgarvan got two consolation scores – a goal and a point – both put away by Partick O’Shea again – but the home side had done more than enough at that stage to secure victory.

Scorers: Austin Stacks: Donagh McKivergan (0-4 – one free); Seán Dukes (0-3); Seán Ryan and Dale Counihan (0-2 each); and Conor Lowe, Darragh Scanlon, Cathal O’Reilly, Theo Diggin, Harry O’Callaghan and William Kirby (0-1 each).

Kilgarvan: Patrick O’Shea (1-6 – two frees), Connie Cremin and Gearóid Fennessy (0-1 each).

Asdee 1-11 Knocknagoshel 0-12

This was a game that went down to the wire with end to end play and the lead changing hands on a number of occasions and the teams were all square on no fewer that six occasions. The game opened brightly with Asdee on top but shooting left a lot to be desired. Knock were first on the scoreboard with John O Keeffe after 7mts. It was nip and tuck for the duration of the half with both sides exchanging good scores. Darragh Keane, Eoin Kennedy and Eoin Tydings Asdee and Michael Walsh John Walsh and Niall Barrett, Knock were the standout players in all through. Niall Barrett, John Walsh got on the scoresheet for Knock while Eoin Tydings, the games top scorer with 6pts, Eoin Kennedy, Darragh Keane were on target for the home side who just held a slender lead at the interval; Asdee 0-6 Knock 0-5.

The second half was hughly competitive; with some good hard hits going in but in fairness always inside the rules of the game. Niall Barrett had Knock ahead from a free in the 10th minute; 0-9 to 0-8. However Asdee were quick to respond and a move that started in defence by substitute Martin Collins went all the way to Eoin Kennedy who rattled the net from close range. Paul O Carroll and Eoin Tydings extended that lead to 4pts by the 17th minute and looked well in control. However Knock spearheaded by both John and Michael Walsh took the game to Asdee as both got on the scoring act. As we approached the finishing line the home defence held firm and the final scores of the game came from Conor Sheehan and Noel Long.

Scartaglen 3-11 (20) Kerins O’Rahillys (B) 0-08 (8)

The game was 13 a side as the Strand Road outfit just had 13 players to tog out. Kerins O’Rahillys opened the scoring in the first minute with a point from midfielder Tom McGrath. They doubled the lead soon after from a free before Pa Rahilly opened Scartaglen’s account in the 6th minute. The next two scores went to the away side from John McGrath and Shane McElligott before Scartaglen struck for the first defensive score of the first half, a goal from midfielder Mike Coakley in the 11th minute. Mike soon had the white flag raised for Scartaglen with a point from play to leave it reading Scartaglen 1-02 to Kerins O’Rahillys 0-04 after 14 minutes. The remainder of the half belonged to Scartaglen as they outscored the away side 6pts to 1pt. The Scartaglen scores coming from Pa Rahilly, Eddie Horan (2 each), Daniel Murphy (free) & Shay Walsh (1 each). Kerins O’Rahillys score coming from a placed ball in the 26min from Shane McElligott. Halftime-Scartaglen 1-08 Kerins O’Rahillys 0-05

Kerins O’Rahillys needed to start the second half strong and they did that with a pointed free from Shane McElligott. However Scartaglen soon replied with a goal from Mike Horan in the 34th minute to leave the scoreline reading 2-08(14) to 0-06 in favour of the home side. Scartaglen now enjoyed a healthy lead and despite Kerins O Rahillys outscoring Scartaglen 2pts to 1, Scartaglen were never in trouble and always seemed to be able to nullify any threat Kerins O’Rahillys were trying to impose on the game. The 50th minute marked the senior debut and return from injury of Sean Horan and he quickly marked his return with a goal in the 52nd minute to the delight of his teammates and supporters. The scoreline now read Scartaglen 3-10 (19) – Kerins O’Rahillys 0-08. The remainder of the game fizzled out as Scartaglen ran the bench and added one further score before the final whistle to leave the final score reading Scartaglen 3-11(20) Kerins O’Rahillys 0-08

Tuosist 1-19 Rathmore “B” 1-9

Despite missing a number of regulars the home side proved much too good for a battling Rathmore side who were always playing catch up against a dominant Tuosist side. Tuosist deservedly led 1-11 to 0-5 at the break with Liam O Shea converting a late penalty along with points coming from Teddy Harrington, Dara Sucrue, Colm Brosnan and the excellent Liam O Shea. Rathmore replied through Anthony Darmody, Dara Moynihan and Michael Kelliher.

On resumption it was the home side who continued where they left of with all of the first half mentioned finding the target. Anthony Darmody did find the net for the visitors in the 38th minute but it was never going to be enough as the home side just coasted to victory.

Duagh 0-17 Ballyduff 1-10

Both clubs had strong panels but both were short some regulars; Ballyduff because of the hurling game while Duagh have quite a few injuries at present. The game was quite lively. It opened with wides for both sides before Anthony Maher put Duagh 2 points ahead. Duagh were pressing a lot in the first 10 mins but were brought back to earth when a high attack by Ballyduff was finished to the Duagh net. Duagh regained the lead with 3 pointed frees by Nigel O Connor before Jack O Sullivan pointed from play for Ballyduff on 18th minute. Nigel O Connor pointed from play for Duagh on 19th minute but Ballyduff responded with 2 pointed frees by Darragh O Grady and a point from play by O Carroll on 23rd minute. O Grady again pointed from play for Ballyduff on 27th minute before Maher pointed from play for Duagh on 30th minute to bring the half time whistle. Half time Duagh 0-8 Ballyduff 1-3.

The 2nd have opened in an urgency for Duagh with 4 points scored in 10 minutes; Daniel O’Donoghue with 2 frees, Ml Kirby from play and Nigel O Connor from play. Ballyduff came storming back with points from O Carroll from play on 12 minutes and O’Grady with a 17th minute free. O’Connor pointed a free for Duagh on 18 mins and Kirby from play to increase the Duagh advantage. Jack O Sullivan pointed in a great Ballyduff attack on 22 min and O Connell did likewise from play on 24 mins while O’Donoghue ended a good Duagh attack with a point from play on 25 mins. Ballyduff were attacking a lot in this final 10 mins and again O Grady pointed on 25 mins. Kirby ended a good Duagh attack with a point from play on 28 mins. Ballyduff’s O Grady pointed a free on 32 mins to leave Duagh just 3 points ahead. Ml Carmody pointed from play on 35 minutes to leave 4 points between sides.

Churchill 1-17 Valentia 1-14

Kerry’s Brendan O’Sullivan lined out in midfield for Valentia and got the visitors off to the perfect start with a free inside the first minute. Churchill settled and scored 1-01, with the goal coming from Churchill’s midfielder Killian Fitzgerald with a great finish after a super run through the middle of the defence. The remainder of the first half was a very even affair with both sides kicking some fine scores from distance. O’Sullivan and Jim Lynch for Valentia were producing some incredible fielding around the middle of the field, which set the platform for most of their attacks. Brendan O’Sullivan kicked 4 first half points for Valentia, while for Churchill Michael O’Brien (3 pts), Pa McCarthy (2) and goalscorer Killian Fitzgerald with 2 points were Churchill’s main scorers. At half time the game was still very much in the balance with Churchill leading by 4 points 1-08 to 0-07.

There was no let up in intensity in the second half. Valentia’s centre back Paul O’Sullivan was starting to influence the game and Valentia picked off some nice scores through O’Sullivan (2), Stephen Shanahan and Andy Quigley. However, Churchill kept their noses in front with their own scores from Micheal O’Brian, Fitzgerald and Ivan Parker. With Churchill leading by 3 points Valentia’s Andy Quigley rattled the crossbar with a fine effort that deserved better. Both sides added two points each, before the impressive Brendan O’Sullivan cut through the centre of the Churchill defence and played a clever pass to substitute Ger O’Shea, who palmed the ball to the net to tie the game at 1-13 apiece. To their credit, Churchill rallied, with Chris Hurley winning some hard ball and using it effectively, and kicked two great scores from Fitzgerald and a Micheal O’Brien free from a tricky angle. Andy Quigly and Churchill’s ever impressive Fitzgerald exchanged points and with Valentia pushing hard at the end for the goal needed to get something from the game, Churchill broke down the field and wing back JJ Prior slotted over the last score of the game off the crossbar. Final score from Churchill, Churchill 1-17; Valentia 1-14.

Best for Valentia were Brendan O’Sullivan with 7 points, Andy Quigley with 3 points and Paul O’Sullivan, while for Churchill Killian Fitzgerald with 1-05 from midfield, Chris Hurley, PJ Mahoney and Michael O’Brien (6 points) really impressed.