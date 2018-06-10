County Senior Football League Div 4 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Reenard 1-11 St Michael’s-Foilmore 1-10
Cordal 1-10 Skelligs Rangers 1-10
Firies 2-15 Castlegregory GAA Club 2-11
Beale 3-7 Cromane 1-11
Fossa 5-19 Ballylongford 0-8
Gneeveguilla 1-16 Tarbert 3-9

