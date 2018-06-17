County Senior Football League Div 3 Review

Ballydonoghue 1-11 Lispole 0-11
Kingdom Boss Gets Set For Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
Kerry will have to win at Cork if they’re become 2018 TG4 Ladies Munster Senior football champions. The Counties go head to head Saturday next,...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 5 at Shelbourne Park was won by 2/1 shot Nice Charmer, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by...
Pitch & Putt Munster Strokeplay Championships Update
Pitch & Putt’s Munster Strokeplay Championships are continuing today. Jason O'Connor reports
British Royal Visit to Kerry – June 15th, 2018
This show brings you all the build up to the first official British Royal visit in Kerry in more than 150 years including reports...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3
Concerns over Liebherr – June 14th, 2018
Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July. A further...