County Senior Football League Div 3 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

St Patrick’s Blennerville 3-16 Finuge 2-10
Annascaul 2-10 Lispole 2-8
Listry 3-11 Laune Rangers 1-11
St Senan’s 2-12 Ballydonoghue 0-11
Dr Crokes 1-16 Waterville Frank Caseys 2-6
Brosna 1-12 Keel 0-9

