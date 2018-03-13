County Senior Football League Div 3 Review

Keel 3-13 Ballydonoghue 1-11

Both teams lined out without some regulars on the day and it was Bally’s Tommy Kennelly that got the first score of the game from the throw in followed by a Dara Sheehy free. Keel got their first score in the 6th min from a Gary Sayers free and a second shortly after. Jack Foley made it 3 to 2 on 15 mins but this was followed by a Colm O’Neill goal . On the 20th min Dara Sheehy tucked away a penalty for Bally but Keel hit a purple patch in the last 10 mins, adding 1-04, the goal coming from Luke Flynn. Half time score Keel 2-06 Ballydonoghue 1-05.

The second half started with a point from Gary Sayers. Jack Behan replied for Bally but further points from Terry Sullivan, 2, Luke Flynn and Gary Sayers extended the home team’s lead heading into the last 15 min. On 48 mins Colm O’Neill put Keel firmly in the driving seat with a well taken goal, giving Dara O’Shea no chance in the Bally goal . Gary Sayers 2 and Tommy Buckley finished the scoring for Keel. However, it was the visitors who finished the stronger adding 4 points; Dara Sheehy 2, Padraig Lyons and Tommy Kennelly. Final score Keel 3-13 Ballydonoghue 1-11.

Laune Rangers 0-10, Annascaul 1-10

A goal early in the first half for the visiting side proved the difference at the final whistle, as a depleted Laune Rangers side took the field without a number of key players, including John Tyther who failed a late fitness test to join Ronan Sayers & Neil O’Brien on the sideline.

Annascaul pointed a free through Alan Falvey in the opening minutes, before Colm O’Shea (free) and David Costelloe pointed to give Rangers the lead. However, a 10th minute goal by Annascaul full forward Brian Kennedy regained the lead for the visitors. Alan Falvey and John O’Shea exchanged points before Fionn Coakley pointed a well taken score for Annascaul to give the away side a 1-3 to 0-3 lead after 15 minutes. Points by John O’Shea, Shane Mangan and Cian O’Shea levelled the scores during the second quarter, but an Alan Falvey free put Annascaul into the lead before the break. The visitors could have had a more imposing lead at the turnaround but for two excellent saves by Rangers goalkeeper Jason Browne.

Half Time:- Laune Rangers 0-06, Annascaul 1-04.

Annascaul outscored Rangers by 0-3 to 0-1 in the third quarter – Alan Falvey (2, 1 free) & Andrew Finn for the visitors and David Costelloe for Rangers – to see Annascaul lead by 1-7 to 0-7 with 15 minutes to play. A James Scanlon point was soon cancelled out by debutante Daragh O’Connor, before a stunning effort by David Costelloe rattled the crossbar to deny him an equalizing goal. Chris Riordan pointed for Rangers, but Eamon Hickson and Brian Kennedy gave Annascaul the insurance points in injury time. Another late goal chance for David Costelloe was denied by Tommy Pierce in the Annascaul goal, before Costelloe pointed the last score of the game. Full Time Score:- Laune Rangers 0-10, Annascaul 1-10.

Laune Rangers:- Jason Browne, Pierce Tyther, Johnny Carey, Cormac Johnston, Patrick Carey, Kieran Crowley, David Costelloe (0-3), Shane Daly, Jack O’Connor, John O’Shea (0-2), Chris Riordan (0-1), Gavin O’Shea, Cian O’Shea (0-1), Shane Mangan (0-1), Colm O’Shea (0-1f). Subs; Sean Arthurs for Pa Carey, Dáire Cleary for Gavin O’Shea, Daragh O’Connor (0-1) for Colm O’Shea, Padraig Murphy for Cian O’Shea, Eamon Carey for Daly.

Annascaul:- Tommy Pierce, Fintan Herlihy, Gearoid O’Shea, Gearoid Lyne, Eamon Hickson (0-1), Jason Hickson, Andrew Finn (0-1), Sean O’Hara, James Ashe, James Scanlon (0-1), Alan Falvey (0-5, 3f), Fionn Coakley (0-1), Genie Farrell, Brian Kennedy (1-1), Cathal Ferriter. Subs: Joe Hoare for Farrell, Huey O’Brien for O’Hara, Bryan McKenna for Falvey.

Brosna 1:14 Lios Póil 1:10

It was Brosna who used home advantage to great effect, recording early scores from Tom McGoldrick, Shane Curtin, Patrick Moriarty and Adam Barry to lead 0-4 to 0-0 after 10 minutes. However, Lios Póil settled into the game and the impressive Tom Kavanagh proved to be a thorn in the Brosna defence, winning several frees which he converted himself to keep Lios Póil in the game. Brosna increased their lead further with two frees from Tom McGoldrick and a great long range effort form wing back Peter Curtin to leave the score 0-7 to 0-3 to the home side with 20 minutes played. Brosna looked in full control of the game when Mike and Timmy Finnegan combined well and Timmy finished the ball the back to the back of the net to leave Brosna leading 1-7 to 0-3 just before half time. Lios Póil fought back and Tom Kavanagh added a great point from play followed by two long range frees from Cathal O’ Sullivan to leave the scores 1-7 to 0-6

at half time.

It was Lios Póil who had the best of the opening period in the second half, reducing Brosna’s lead with points from Tom Kavanagh and Declan O Sullivan. However, Brosna responded with some great frees from the boot of Tom McGoldrick and great scores from Mike Finnegan and Kieran O Donnell. 15 minutes into the second half and the game changed on its head when Tom Kavanagh fisted a high ball into the net to level the scoreline and give Lios Póil the momentum going into the closing period. Brosna to their credit never gave up and fought back well with scores from Adam Barry and Timmy Finnegan. Don McAuliffe was also instrumental when introduced as a second half sub, winning numerous frees in, which Tom McGoldrick converted to put Brosna four points clear. Lios Póil battled hard to reduce Brosna’s lead but Brosna’s defence held firm to record their first points of the 2018 campaign.

Brosna: Stephen McAuliffe, Gerald Nash, Shane Fitzmaurice, Maurice O Keeffe, Flor McAuliffe, Eamon Kiely, Peter Curtin (0:1), Timmy Finnegan (1:1), Shane Curtin (0:2), Adam Barry (0:2),

Denis McAuliffe, Darren Horan, Patrick Moriarty (0:1), Mike Finnegan (0:1) Tom McGoldrick (0:5)

Subs: Cillian Keane for Gerald Nash, Kieran O Donnell (0:1) for Denis McAuliffe, Don McAuliffe for Patrick Moriarty, Eamon Prendiville for Tom McGoldrick.

Lios Póil: Conor Hanafin, Ronan Griffin, Eoghan Griffin, Nathan Griffin Durnin, Alan Devane, Cathal O’Sullivan (0:2) Seán Noonan, Garreth Noonan, Donnacha Higgins, Matthew Seán Griffin, Darragh Brosnan, Darragh Devane, Tom Kavanagh (1:6), Noel Higgins, Brian Rayel

Subs: Declan O’Sullivan (0:2) for Noel Higgins