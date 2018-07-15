County Senior Football League Div 2 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Glenflesk 2-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-10
Ballymacelligott 3-14 Ardfert 0-8
Castleisland Desmonds 0-11 Kilcummin 0-10
Dromid Pearses 4-12 Currow 2-10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR