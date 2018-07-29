County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

Templenoe 2-13 An Ghaeltacht 0-16
Killarney Legion 1-9 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-9
Spa Killarney 4-10 John Mitchel’s 2-16
Beaufort 2-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-13
Dingle 1-13 St Mary’s 0-9
County Senior Football League Div 3 Review
Brosna 0-15 Ballydonoghue 0-9
County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Austin Stacks 1-14 Na Gaeil 1-8 Kilcummin 1-17 Ballymacelligott 1-10
Rising Stars
Katelyn Barry from Listowel and Megan O'Shaughnessy from West Limerick have one major awards for young film-makers. Their mentor Chris Fitzgerald also joins them...
Intro Matchmaking | July
Fergal Harrington from Intro Matchmaking has noticed a trend in that family members or friends have a vested interest in making you stay single.
A Rare Blood Moon
There will be a unique sight in our skies tonight in the form of a blood red moon. Paddy stack from the Kerry Astronomy...