County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Templenoe 2-13 An Ghaeltacht 0-16
Killarney Legion 1-9 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-9
Spa Killarney 4-10 John Mitchel’s 2-16
Beaufort 2-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-13
Dingle 1-13 St Mary’s 0-9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR