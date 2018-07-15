County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-15 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10
St Mary’s 2-17 Beaufort 1-12
Killarney Legion 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8
Dr Crokes 3-18 An Ghaeltacht 0-11
Dingle 1-11 Templenoe 0-6
Rathmore 4-14 John Mitchel’s 1-14

