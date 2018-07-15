Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-15 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10
St Mary’s 2-17 Beaufort 1-12
Killarney Legion 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8
Dr Crokes 3-18 An Ghaeltacht 0-11
Dingle 1-11 Templenoe 0-6
Rathmore 4-14 John Mitchel’s 1-14
County Senior Football League Div 4 Review
Cordal 3-12 Cromane 0-16 Firies 0-15 Gneeveguilla 1-12 Fossa 3-11 Beale 1-10
County Senior Football League Div 1 Review
County Senior Football League Div 5 Review
Shield Semi Final Dingle 1-13 Austin Stacks 1-4 Play-offs Churchill 4-16 Ballyduff 0-2 Valentia 1-14 Asdee 0-8 Duagh 0-12 Moyvane 1-2
4pm Match Starts Unfair to Kerry Fans – July 13th, 2018
Margaret from Ballyferriter says the 4pm starts for this Sunday’s Kerry-Galway tie and the Kerry-Monaghan game the following week are unfair to Kerry fans...
Brendan Griffin Wrong to Attend Orange Order Parade – July 13th, 2018
Fianna Fáil Kilkenny councillor, Patrick McKee, says the Fine Gael Kerry TD and Junior Minister for Tourism was wrong to attend the 12th of...
Advice for Those Affected by Tralee Holiday Company Closure – July 13th, 2018
Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours, informed customers on July 7th that the company was...