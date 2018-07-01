County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-19 Spa Killarney 2-15
Dingle 4-12 An Ghaeltacht 0-5
Rathmore 3-12 Killarney Legion 1-17
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-10 St Mary’s 1-13
Dr Crokes 4-17 John Mitchel’s 0-11

