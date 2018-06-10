SportUncategorised County Senior Football League Div 1 Review By radiokerrysport - 10th June 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet St Mary’s 0-19 Rathmore 2-12 Timmy Sheehan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fttimsheehan.mp3 Dingle 3-8 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-6 Colm Kelly reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftcolm-3.mp3 Templenoe 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8 Dr Crokes 1-17 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-8 Killarney Legion 3-12 John Mitchel’s 0-12 An Ghaeltacht 0-16 Beaufort 1-11