County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

St Mary’s 0-19 Rathmore 2-12
Timmy Sheehan reports

Dingle 3-8 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-6
Colm Kelly reports

Templenoe 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8
Dr Crokes 1-17 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-8
Killarney Legion 3-12 John Mitchel’s 0-12
An Ghaeltacht 0-16 Beaufort 1-11

