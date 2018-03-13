County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

Dingle 0-12 to 1-10 Legion

A minute’s silence was observed by both teams as a mark of respect for Aodhán O’Connor.

Legion got off to a good start, with two points from Jaime O’Sullivan, one from play and one from a free kick, before Dingle responded with a Mikey Boland point from play. Pádraig Lucy kicked a point from play for Legion, but this was cancelled out by a Cathal Bambury point from play for Dingle. The score after 15 minutes of play was Dingle 0-2 to 0-3 Legion.

Jaime O’Sullivan put Legion two points up with a point from a free kick, before young Brian O’Connor started the attack with a great block down, kicked a point from play for Dingle. Mikey Boland levelled the game with a point from a free kick for Dingle. Legion responded with points from play from Finbarr Murphy and Jonathan Lyne, before Cathal Bambury kicked a point from play for Dingle, after good work by Mikey Boland and Ruadhan Mc Carthy. When Referee Donal Casey blew the whistle for half time, the scoreboard in Páirc an Ághasaigh read: Dingle 0-5 to 0-6 Legion.

Legion open the second half scoring with a point from a free kick for Jaime O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan followed this with a fisted point from play for Legion. Dingle responded with a Cathal Bambury point from play, but this was cancelled out by a Conor Keane point from play for Legion. Cathal Bambury reduced the deficit to two points with a point from a free kick for Dingle, to leave the score after 15 minutes played in the second half, Dingle 0-7 to 0-9 Legion.

Another Cathal Bambury point from a free kick for Dingle made it a one point game, but again Legion responded with a Jaime O’Sullivan point from a free kick, to restore their lead to two. Dingle rallied and a point from a Mikey Boland free kick left them one behind. The game was level shortly after, when Patrick O’Connor kicked a fine point from play for Dingle, and then Dingle went one up with another fine point from a Cathal Bambury free kick. As time was running out, a hopeful ball into the Dingle square was met by a lot of indecisiveness by the Dingle defence and the inrushing Jaime O’Sullivan to score the game’s only goal and the decisive score of the match. Dingle’s Breandán Kelliher reduced the deficit to one point with a point from play for Dingle. When referee Donal Casey blew the full time whistle, the scoreboard read Dingle 0-12 to 1-10 Legion.

Dingle: Gavin H Curran, Mícheál Flannery, Aidan O’Connor, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Mikey Boyle, Breandán Kelliher (0-1), Brian O’Connor (0-1), Darragh O’Sullivan, Mícheál Slattery, Brian Devane, Patrick O’Connor (0-1), Patrick Devane, Mikey Boland (0-3, 2fr), Cathal Bambury (0-6, 3fr), Ruadhan Mc Carthy Fir Ionaid: John B Brosnan, Patrick Sheehy, Tomás Sheehy

Legion: Conor Mc Carthy, Cathal Sheahan, Danny Sheahan, Cian Gammell, Darragh O’Doherty, Denis Sheahan, Jonathan Lyne (0-1), Billy McGuire, Shaun Keane, Jack O’Neill, Finbarr Murphy (0-1), Padraig Lucy (0-1), Jaime O’Sullivan (1-6, 4fr), Conor Keane (0-1), Peter Mc Carthy

Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-09 Dr. Crokes 0-09

Glenbeigh/Glencar had serious injury concerns, with Jeremiah Hoare and talisman Gavan O Grady both starting on the bench. Darran O Sullivan got the scoring underway for the home side with a great point from play in the first minute and converted a free minutes later, to extend their lead. Dr. Crokes’ first score of the match came from a Johnny Buckley free, but Darran O Sullivan added his third, after a wayward kick out from Johnny O Leary was gathered by Caolim Teahan and fed into him. The game was level midway through the half, following a Colm Cooper free and a point by Tony Brosnan . The home team nudged ahead in this tight encounter with a fine Jason McKenna point, but Crokes quickly responded again with a Michael Potts score. Darran O Sullivan and Colm Cooper both converted frees to make the score 0-05 apiece. Glenbeigh/Glencar’s defence was very solid with Ciaran Doyle, Sean Roche and an impressive Shane Riodan giving their counterparts no encouragement. A great drive from deep from Pa Kilkenny resulted in a great point, well taken by Jack Brosnan, as the home team looked to take an advantage going into the break, but a late Johnny Buckley point drew the teams level once again, as the halftime whistle blew. Half time score: Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-06, Dr. Crokes 0-06.

Donal O Neill spread himself well in the opening minutes of the second half, to pull off a great save from Tony Brosnan. Hauley Breen, who had a good first half, made way for Daniel Griffin. Darran O Sullivan gave the home team the lead when his freekick sailed over the bar. A Colm Cooper free and David Shaw point gave Crokes the lead for the first time in the match early in the second half. Gavan O Grady was introduced as Tommy Cahill made way. Johnny Buckley increased the pressure on the home team with an excellent point, as Crokes opened up a two point lead 0-07 to 0-09. Caoilte Purcell and Vincent Hoare came in for Feargal Griffin and Steven O Sullivan, as the Glenbeigh/Glencar management looked to freshen things up. Darran O Sullivan, who was a constant thorn to the Crokes defence, cut the deficit to one as Glenbeigh/Glencar owned the ball in the closing minutes. The home team were awarded a free for a foul on Gavan O Grady in the 57th minute, which Darran

O Sullivan duly converted to deservedly level the match. Glenbeigh/Glencar were pushing on looking for the win and it looked like they had scored the winner, as Caolim Teahan’s shot looked over, but it veered away to the right of the upright to leave Dr. Crokes off the hook as the final whistle was blown moments later. The Glenbeigh/Glencar managment team will be disappointed, as they looked to have enough to get the win but will take their point and move on.

Beaufort 2-14 John Mitchels 0-13

Aside from a damp start to the opening minutes of this exciting encounter of John Mitchels and Beaufort, the day cleared up into the perfect day for football. The opening ten minutes saw the teams trading points. The first score of the game came for Beaufort from the boot of Fergal Hallissey, when he slotted over a free after two minutes. Four minutes later, John Mitchels replied with a point from play off the boot of Wayne Duggan. Liam Carey was next to score for Beaufort with a point from play after eight minutes, and Alan O’ Donoghue slotting over the first of his four points of the afternoon for John Mitchels. However, the next three scores of the match all came from Beaufort, a point in the tenth minute from Ciaran Kennedy was swiftly followed by a point from James O’ Reilly two minutes later. A brilliant catch of the John Mitchels’ kick out in the 14th minute by Nathan Breen midfield saw a quick pass to Fergal Hallissey, who slotted over his second point of the afternoon for Beaufort. Alan O’ Donoghue scored again for John Mitchels in the 18th minute with a point from play, but Beaufort’s reply was swift and strong, a goal from Liam Carey in the 19th minute. Fergal Hallissey converted another point from a free in the 21st minute. Wayne Conway popped over another point for John Mitchels, before Beaufort notched up two more unanswered points from the boots of Padraig O’ Sullivan in the 25th minute and Mike Breen in the 28th minute. The final point of the first half came from the boot of Peter Murphy, John Mitchels. Half time score: Beaufort 1-08 John Mitchels 0-05

The second half began with a pointed free for Beaufort from the boot of Fergal Hallissey in the 32nd minute. This appeared to ignite John Mitchels and the next three scores of the match all came from them. Wayne Conway slotted over his second point of the afternoon in the 33rd minute. Two great saves from Dermot Raggett saw the John Mitchels’ goalkeeper having to be replaced in the 36th minute. John Mitchels then pointed two frees, one from the boot of Wayne Duggan in the 38th minute and one from Alan O’ Donoghue in the 40th minute. However, Beaufort’s dominance seeped through again in the 41st minute, when James O’ Reilly dropped a long high ball in front of the John Mitchels’ goal. Ronan Ferris fisted it to the back of the net for Beaufort’s second goal of the afternoon. A pointed free from Wayne Duggan came in the 42nd minute for John Mitchels, but the next four scores of the afternoon all came from Beaufort. Ciaran Kennedy put over his second point of the afternoon in the 43rd minute. Nathan Breen followed quickly with a point in the 47th minute. Mike Breen then popped over his second point of the afternoon after 51 minutes and Nathan Breen scored again in the 52nd minute with a fisted point after a well worked pass from Ciaran Kennedy. John Mitchels’ next score was a pointed free in the 55th minute from Peter Murphy and this was followed two minutes later with a point from Wayne Conway. Beaufort’s final score of the match was another pointed free from the boot of Fergal Hallissey. The final two points of the afternoon came from frees for John Mitchels in the 59th minute from Peter Murphy and the 63rd minute from Alan O’ Donoghue. Thus ended an exciting and entertaining opening match in Division One of the County League. Final Score: Beaufort 2-14 John Mitchels 0-13

Beaufort:

Mike Moriarty

Michael J O’Connor Gerard Hartnett Sean Kelliher

James O’Reilly Mike Breen Jonathan Kissane

Ronan Murphy Nathan Breen (C)

Fergal Hallissey Liam Carey Padraig O’ Sullivan

Niall O’Connor Ciaran Kennedy Ronan Ferris

Subs: 16. Jason Foley, 17. Padraig Hartnett, 18. Cormac O’ Connor, 19. Padraig O’Sullivan, 20. Jeremiah O’ Sullivan, 21. Michael O’ Sullivan, 22. Ian McGillycuddy, 23. Sean Foley, 24. Rory Clifford, 25. Eoin O’ Hagan, 26. Conor Breen, 27. Kevin Ferris, 28. Gary Tangney, 29. Cian O’ Sullivan

John Mitchels:

Dermot Raggett

Johnathan O Halloran John Horgan Patrick Kearney

Sean Moloney Laurence Bastible (C) Akeem Molloy

Shane O Connor George Bastible

Stephen O Mahony Niall Sheehy Wayne Conway

Alan O Donoghue James Duggan Wayne Duggan

Subs: 16 Peter Nammock 17. Conor Hurley 18. Jarleth Carney 19.Brian Costello 20. Michael Walsh 21. Ciaran Killeen 22. Peter Murphy 23. Cian Holden 24. Graham Higgins 25. John Maher 26. Michael Kelliher 27. Peter Nammock 28 Jack Myers 29. Cian O Brien 30. Brendan O Mahony 31.Mark Ryle 32. Jordan Bowler 33. Dylan Burns 34 . Eoin Barden

Templenoe 2-11 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-16

Both teams were missing players due to injuries and county duties, but there was still plenty of quality on display. Templenoe were very quick off the mark, with a Stephen O’Sullivan point from their first attack, but this was cancelled out by a Tommy Walsh pointed free. The Tralee side added another brace of points, again scored by Tommy Walsh, before a Cian Hallissey point was followed by a well worked Templenoe goal. Teddy Doyle fed in a great foot pass to Cian Hallissey, who returned the ball to Teddy who finished to the net. Kerins O’Rahillys again responded with another Tommy Walsh pointed free and a point from Gavin O’Brien. Killian Spillane kicked a point from play, before Cian Hallissey got Templenoe’s second goal , when he finished off a quick Templenoe attack to the net. This left the score on the 15th minute mark, Templenoe 2-03, Kerins O’Rahillys 0-05. The visitors did not let the goals deter them and Gearoid Savage kicked the next three points. Templenoe went ten minutes without a score, until Brian Crowley pointed from play. Both teams swapped a point each before the interval, leaving a half time score: Templenoe 2-05, Kerins O’Rahillys 0-09.

The first ten minutes of the second half witnessed a great period of play for Kerins O’Rahillys and they scored a goal and two points without reply. The goal came from a Tommy Walsh penalty. Cian Hallissey was the first Templenoe scorer with a point from play. Templenoe then started to enjoy a purple patch, and scores from Brian Crowley (2) and John Spillane saw the side’s level with ten minutes remaining. The match was being played at a great intensity at this stage. Both teams again swapped scores, but two frees scored by Tommy Walsh for Kerins O’Rahillys with five minutes remaining saw a gap emerge. John Spillane scored his second point of the day, but this was cancelled out by another Tommy Walsh free which proved to be the last score of the match. Final Score: Templenoe: 2-11 Kerins O’Rahillys: 1-16

Templenoe Scorers: Cian Hallissey 1-04, Teddy Doyle 1-00, Brian Crowley 0-03, John Spillane 0-02, Stephen O’Sullivan 0-01, Killian Spillane 0-01

Templenoe Team: Anthony Sheehan, Mike Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, Joseph Sheehan, John Rice, Danny Cahalane, John Spillane, Sean Sheehan, Teddy Doyle, Patrick Clifford, Killian Spillane, Pat Spillane, Stephen O’Sullivan, Cian Hallissey, Brian Crowley

Subs: Martin Reilly

Kerins O’Rahillys Scorers: Tommy Walsh 1-08, Gearoid Savage 0-02, Gavin O’Brien 0-02, Cormac Coffee 0-02, John Ferguson 0-01

Kerins O’Rahillys team: Gary Kissane, Danny O’Sullivan, Ross O’Callaghan, David Murphy, Cian Sayers, Shane Brosnan, Karl Mullins, Con Barrett, John C. O’Connor, Gavin O’Brien, Tommy Walsh, Cormac Coffee, Gearoid Savage, Diarmuid O’Sullivan John Ferguson

Spa 2-21 Rathmore 3-11

The home side had the better start and, with points from Evan Cronin, Dara Moynihan and Shane Cronin, went into and early lead 0-03 to no score. Mark Reen and Dean Fitzgerald replied for Rathmore before Shane Cronin linked with Mike O’Donoghue for Spa’s first goal. Shane Ryan (3) and Mark Reen swapped scores with Niall McCarthy, Shane Cronin and Evan Cronin, before Mark Reen found the net for Rathmore to level the game at 1-06 apiece after twenty minutes. Mike O’Donoghue and Ryan O’Carroll exchanged points with Padraig Cronin and Mark Reen to level the game at 1-08 each at the break.

Spa had a good start again with points from Evan Cronin and Dara Moynihan (2), before Shane Ryan kicked Rathmore’s second goal and Brian Friel added a point to edge the visitors ahead 2-9 to 1-11. With the introduction of Liam Kearney at half time, Spa took over the middle of the field and seven unanswered Spa points from Ryan O’Carroll, Mike O’Donoghue (2), Mike McCarthy, Evan Cronin, Dara Moynihan and Liam Kearney gave Spa the advantage 1-18 to 2-09. Mark Reen added to the Rathmore tally, but Spa replied with more points from Mike McCarthy, Evan Cronin, Dara Moynihan and Mike O’Donoghue. Rathmore had a penalty effort run wide late in the game and, with a George O’Keeffe point and an injury time goal from Shane Ryan, the game finished Spa 2-21 Rathmore 3-11.

Spa: James Devane, Eoghan Cronin, Dan O’Donoghue, Eric O’Donoghue, Shane Lynch, Eoin Fitzgerald, Ciaran Spillane, Michael McCarthy, Shane Cronin, Ryan O’Carroll, Michael O’Donoghue, Dara Moynihan, Conor Stack, Evan Cronin, Niall McCarthy. Subs: Paudie O’Donoghue, Paul Cahill, Brian Devane, Liam Kearney

Rathmore: Padraic McCarthy, Colm Kelly, Brian O’Leary, Damian Cronin, Michael O’Mahony, Mike Joe Kelliher, Tadhg O’Mahony, Brendan O’Keeffe, George O’Keeffe, Padraig Cronin, Brian Friel, Mark Reen, Shane Ryan, Dean Fitzgerald, John Moynihan

Referee: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)