County Senior Football Final Score By Score

US Victory For Kerry Jockey
Gordon Elliott is hoping to celebrate success in the USA with Beckford at the Breeders' Cup but the red-hot trainer struck an early blow...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U18 Div 1 Boys: St Marys 87, Team Kerry 70 LEESTRAND U16 Div 1 Girls: St Marys 48, St Pauls 31 LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2...
Dr Crokes v South Kerry Showdown – October 20th, 2017
These two teams meet in Sunday’s County Senior Football Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Sylvester Hennessy of the Kerry’s Eye gives his view...
A Kerryman in Catalonia – October 20th, 2017
Max Thiemann from South Kerry lives in rural Catalonia where he runs a school with his girlfriend. He spoke to Jerry about his impressions...
Call from the Dáil – October 20th, 2017
The tracker mortgage scandal dominated politics this week. Governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, testified before an Oireachtas committee and has been criticised...