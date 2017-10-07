County Senior Football Championship Finalists To Be Determined Today

The Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-finals are down for decision this afternoon, at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kerins O’Rahillys against South Kerry gets proceedings underway at 3 o’clock, with Dr Crokes versus West Kerry to follow from 4:45.

Rahilly’s manager Morgan Nix is happy to have no new injury worries

South Kerry boss William Harmon begins by speaking about the Bryan Sheehan injury situation

Crokes selector Harry O’Neill discusses the benefits of their 2 recent Championship outings against Kenmare

West Kerry manager Paul Quinn is looking for improvement on their ¼ Final win over Stacks

