County Senior Football Championship Finalists To Be Determined Today

The Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-finals are down for decision this afternoon, at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Kerins O’Rahillys against South Kerry gets proceedings underway at 3 o’clock, with Dr Crokes versus West Kerry to follow from 4:45.
Rahilly’s manager Morgan Nix is happy to have no new injury worries
South Kerry boss William Harmon begins by speaking about the Bryan Sheehan injury situation
Crokes selector Harry O’Neill discusses the benefits of their 2 recent Championship outings against Kenmare
West Kerry manager Paul Quinn is looking for improvement on their ¼ Final win over Stacks