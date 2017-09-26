County Senior Football Championship Final To Be Played In Tralee

The Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final is to be played in Tralee.

Sunday October 22nd will see Austin Stack Park play host to the decider at 3 o’clock, with the finalists to be determined two weeks previously.

Full details-

Garveys Supervalu Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Saturday October 7th in Fitzgerald Stadium

Kerins O’Rahillys V South Kerry @ 3

Dr Crokes V West Kerry @ 4:45

Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship Final

Sunday October 8th in Austin Stack Park

Ballyduff V Lixnaw @3

The Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Minor Hurling Championship Final will be the curtain-raiser at 1

The Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Minor Football Championship Final

Saturday 14th October in Austin Stack Park

East Kerry V St Brendans @ 4

Castleisland Mart Intermediate Championship Final

Sunday 29th October In Austin Stack Park

An Ghaeltacht V Templenoe @ 3

Preceded by Castleisland Mart Junior Championship Final

Castlegregory V Listry @ 1

Castleisland Mart Junior Premier Championship Final

Dromid Pearses V Firies or Na Gaeil

If South Kerry are defeated in the Senior Semi Final – Then this game will form the curtain-raiser to the Senior County championship final in Austin Stack Park on Sunday 22nd of October @ 1

If South Kerry qualify for the Senior County championship final then the Junior Premier Championship final will be played in Killorglin on Saturday 28th October @ 4

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 1 Relegation Play-off

St Marys v Milltown-Castlemaine – October 21st or 29th

Division 3 Relegation Play-off

Gneeveguilla v St Senans – Saturday October 21st in Castleisland @ 4

Division 4 Promotion Play-off

Dr Crokes V Skellig Rangers – October 15th or 30th

Division 5 Promotion Play-off

Cromane v Rathmore – Provisional date – 15th October