County Senior Football Championship Final To Be Played In Tralee

The Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final is to be played in Tralee.
Sunday October 22nd will see Austin Stack Park play host to the decider at 3 o’clock, with the finalists to be determined two weeks previously.
Full details-
Garveys Supervalu Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
Saturday October 7th in Fitzgerald Stadium
Kerins O’Rahillys V South Kerry @ 3
Dr Crokes V West Kerry @ 4:45
The Senior Football Championship Final has been fixed for Austin Stack Park on Sunday October 22nd at 3.
Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship Final
Sunday October 8th in Austin Stack Park
Ballyduff V Lixnaw @3
The Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Minor Hurling Championship Final will be the curtain-raiser at 1
The Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Minor Football Championship Final
Saturday 14th October in Austin Stack Park
East Kerry V St Brendans @ 4
Castleisland Mart Intermediate Championship Final
Sunday 29th October In Austin Stack Park
An Ghaeltacht V Templenoe @ 3
Preceded by Castleisland Mart Junior Championship Final
Castlegregory V Listry @ 1
Castleisland Mart Junior Premier Championship Final
Dromid Pearses V Firies or Na Gaeil
If South Kerry are defeated in the Senior Semi Final – Then this game will form the curtain-raiser to the Senior County championship final in Austin Stack Park on Sunday 22nd of October @ 1
If South Kerry qualify for the Senior County championship final then the Junior Premier Championship final will be played in Killorglin on Saturday 28th October @ 4
Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 1 Relegation Play-off
St Marys v Milltown-Castlemaine – October 21st or 29th
Division 3 Relegation Play-off
Gneeveguilla v St Senans – Saturday October 21st in Castleisland @ 4
Division 4 Promotion Play-off
Dr Crokes V Skellig Rangers – October 15th or 30th
Division 5 Promotion Play-off
Cromane v Rathmore – Provisional date – 15th October