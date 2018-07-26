The County Road Championships will take place this evening and with a preview of all the action around Tralee, Castleisland and Knocknagoshel, here’s Padraig Harnett.
County Road Cycling Championship Preview
Kerry Minor Team To Be Named Tonight
The Kerry team to play Roscommon in Saturday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football 1/4 final will be announced on Radio Kerry after the 9...
County Hurling Championship Injury Updates
There are two games this weekend in Round 3 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship. At 1pm on Sunday, it’s St Brendan’s against...
South Kerry Greenway Protest – July 25th, 2018
Yesterday up to 150 farmers took part in a national IFA protest outside Kerry County Council headquarters. Aisling O’Brien spoke to the group who...
Claim that UHK is at Crisis Point – July 25th, 2018
Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, says University Hospital Kerry is dealing with the departure of multiple consultants and that the sole remaining consultant pathologist...
Why Cahersiveen Can Compete with the Best – July 25th, 2018
June O’Connell is opening a distillery in Cahersiveen and says it has the potential to create more than 50 jobs by the third year...