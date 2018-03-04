County returning to normality after recent snow storm

The county is slowly returning to normality today after the recent snow storm.

Road conditions across the county are improving.

However caution should still be exercised particularly on local roads.

The Moll’s Gap N71 road Killarney to Kenmare has reopened having been cleared by Kerry County Council crews.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council remind householders and businesses to use water wisely.

Some restrictions on supply remain in place in mid-Kerry to conserve supplies – the areas affected are Ballyhar, Listry, Callinafercy, Cromane, and parts of Killorglin and Milltown.

It may take a number of hours for water suppy to return to all areas as supplies replenish.

All flights at Kerry Airport are operating as normal and on schedule today, and Shannon Ferries have resumed service from Tarbert.

Bus Eireann has confirmed that all services in Kerry are operating as normal, and Local Link Kerry say route 285 between Waterville – Caherciveen – Glenbeigh and Killorglin will also operate.

Irish Rail is expected expected to operate on most routes.